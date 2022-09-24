JAX Covers Wheatus' 'Teenage Dirtbag' With A Twist

JAX took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th, and essentially brought your TikTok "For You" page to life.

If you have browsed TikTok for even a moment recently, you have probably heard JAX’s single “Victoria’s Secret.” The track took the internet by storm when it arrived back in June, and has already been used in over 114 thousand videos (and counting) on the social media platform since its release.

Decked out in a bright red Dickie's jumpsuit, JAX kicked off her empowering and energetic iHeartRadio Music Festival performance with her 2021 single “90s Kids.” She then dove into a rendition of Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag,” which she has perviously covered before from the perspective of Noel.

She ended her set with her latest single “Victoria’s Secret,” which she wrote after realizing the little girl she was babysitting was having issues with her body image.