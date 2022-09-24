Latto Celebrates 'Big Energy' 1 Year Anniversary With Sparkling Performance

Latto took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th in a stunning, sparkling purple bodysuit and the crowd went wild. The star performed "It's Givin," while giving it her all and commanding the stage. Las Vegas was already hot, but Latto turned up the heat with an unforgettable performance of "Sunshine," and celebrated the one year anniversary of "Big Energy" with fans.

Big Latto is currently on tour performing at venues across North America. The Atlanta-raised rapper is known for stand-out hits such as “Big Energy,” RIAA Certified Platinum track, “Bitch From Da Souf,” “Sex Lies,” and more! Latto has been featured in countless hits including Cardi B’s “WAP.”