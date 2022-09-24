Latto Celebrates 'Big Energy' 1 Year Anniversary With Sparkling Performance
By Logan DeLoye
September 25, 2022
Latto took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th in a stunning, sparkling purple bodysuit and the crowd went wild. The star performed "It's Givin," while giving it her all and commanding the stage. Las Vegas was already hot, but Latto turned up the heat with an unforgettable performance of "Sunshine," and celebrated the one year anniversary of "Big Energy" with fans.
Big Latto is currently on tour performing at venues across North America. The Atlanta-raised rapper is known for stand-out hits such as “Big Energy,” RIAA Certified Platinum track, “Bitch From Da Souf,” “Sex Lies,” and more! Latto has been featured in countless hits including Cardi B’s “WAP.”
In addition to live performances, fans went wild at the various fan zones set up outside of the Daytime Stage by iHeartRadio's brand partners. Other performers taking the daytime stage at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival include Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Lauv, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, Cheat Codes, Willow, Chase Rice, Girl In Red, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and JAX.
In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET. Visit iHeartRadio.com/DayStage or follow #iHeartDayStage on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more.