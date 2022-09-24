Lauren Spencer Smith Tugs On Our Heart Strings In Emotional Performance

18-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th, for an emotional set.

Spencer Smith ended her performance with “Fingers Crossed,” which arrived in January of this year. At its core, the track is a song about lost love. Spencer Smith's incredible vocals and deeply relatable words make “Fingers Crossed” an extremely vulnerable, yet catchy, track. Even if you aren't currently going through a gut-wrenching heartbreak, “Fingers Crossed” is still deeply relatable— Which is one of Spencer Smith's greatest strengths as a singer-songwriter.