Lauren Spencer Smith Tugs On Our Heart Strings In Emotional Performance
By Taylor Linzinmeir
September 24, 2022
18-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th, for an emotional set.
Spencer Smith ended her performance with “Fingers Crossed,” which arrived in January of this year. At its core, the track is a song about lost love. Spencer Smith's incredible vocals and deeply relatable words make “Fingers Crossed” an extremely vulnerable, yet catchy, track. Even if you aren't currently going through a gut-wrenching heartbreak, “Fingers Crossed” is still deeply relatable— Which is one of Spencer Smith's greatest strengths as a singer-songwriter.
The former American Idol contestant signed with Warner Chappell Music and Shawn Mendes’ manager Andrew Gertler’s AG Artists back in June. She also recently made a deal with Universal Music Group’s Republic and Island Records.
Like many emerging artists, the singer used TikTok to release new music to millions of fans. The social media platform helped her single “Fingers Crossed” reach No. 1 on the Apple Music global chart and No. 1 on Spotify’s Canada and U.K. charts. Her most recent single “Narcissist” arrived earlier this summer.
Other singers taking the daytime stage at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival include Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Lauv, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, Cheat Codes, Willow, Chase Rice, girl in red, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Latto, and JAX.
In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.