Lauv Shares His Most Personal Songs Yet In Stunning iHeartLand Debut

JoJo returned to the stage to discuss Lauv's new album All 4 Nothing, his creative process, and his unique entry into the music industry. "I have a Myspace tattoo. Does anyone here even know about Myspace?" Lauv laughed after JoJo reminded him he started out "hustling" and posting music on the early social media website with his friends.

"That's where I just started making music and learned how to promote myself," Lauv said of his start online. "It was crazy times. Definitely a grind."

JoJo then shifted gears to ask the singer about his creative process as a solo artist and as a writer for other artists. The host wanted to know if writing songs for himself or for other people was more rewarding. "They're both super rewarding because it's just like if I'm making music and it gets out in the world that's just insane to me in general," Lauv said. "But, I mean, there's nothing like making a song, me coming on stage, and connecting with everybody. That's literally the best feeling in the world."

"Speaking of MySpace, the platform had a lot of freedom to it. Do you still feel that freedom today or do you still struggle with that side of it?"

"I feel relatively free," said Lauv. "I would say probably the biggest opponent is my own mind. Does anyone else have that issue where your mind just stops [you from] doing so many things?" The vulnerable moment prompted JoJo's next thoughtful question. "What do you want your fans to take away from [the album All 4 Nothing]?"

"Honestly, live your life, love yourself. Don't worry about what everybody else is telling you to be or what you think you're supposed to be," he said. "You have that deep inside of you and just spend every day, as much as you can, with that person and shine in the world."

"I think you need to hug me after that," JoJo replied to Lauv's moving mission statement. After the two shared a sweet embrace, Lauv got back to the music. "This song's about being lonely," he said before singing "F--k, I'm Lonely," which was featured on the 13 Reasons Why (Season 3) soundtrack back in 2019.