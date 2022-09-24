Lauv Shares The Deeper Meaning Behind His Song 'Modern Loneliness'

Lauv hit the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th, for an electric set. During one part of his performance, Lauv shared the deeper meaning behind his track "Modern Loneliness," saying that song was very special to him and that it's about how he grew up feeling very lonely and isolated.

Lauv's performance comes as he wraps up his All 4 Nothing tour, following the release of his sophomore album in February 2022.

The singer also just made history by performing for the first time ever in iHeartLand's State Farm Park on Roblox. On Friday, September 16th, the singer-songwriter gave fans in the metaverse an intimate performance of new songs as well as some of his biggest hits. iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright hosted the once-in-a-lifetime performance, coming back throughout the show to ask Lauv questions about his most personal album yet.