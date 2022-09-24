Maggie Rogers Makes Sure Fan Is OK During Scorching Festival Performance

Maggie Rogers took a break from tour to hit the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th.

With temperatures in the upper 90 degrees, announcers and performers alike were reminding festival goers to remember to drink lots of water during the show. At one point during Roger's set, she told the crowd, "Hey, can you check on that person?" After a beat, Rogers gave a thumbs up to the crowd, and seemingly all was well again.

The dynamic singer performed a medley of tracks, including "Shatter," "Want Want" and "Be Cool" off her second full-length album Surrender, which arrived back in July of this year. Fans were also ecstatic to experience "Light On" from the singer's debut album Heard It In A Past Life. Following her stop in Las Vegas, Rogers is headed to the U.K. to continue her tour.