Maggie Rogers Makes Sure Fan Is OK During Scorching Festival Performance
By Sierra Marquina, Taylor Linzinmeir
September 24, 2022
Maggie Rogers took a break from tour to hit the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th.
With temperatures in the upper 90 degrees, announcers and performers alike were reminding festival goers to remember to drink lots of water during the show. At one point during Roger's set, she told the crowd, "Hey, can you check on that person?" After a beat, Rogers gave a thumbs up to the crowd, and seemingly all was well again.
The dynamic singer performed a medley of tracks, including "Shatter," "Want Want" and "Be Cool" off her second full-length album Surrender, which arrived back in July of this year. Fans were also ecstatic to experience "Light On" from the singer's debut album Heard It In A Past Life. Following her stop in Las Vegas, Rogers is headed to the U.K. to continue her tour.
This year's Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival included Rogers as well as Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, Cheat Codes, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and JAX. In addition to the incredible live performances, the Daytime Stage also included fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners for fans to enjoy.
In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances from the entire 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.