Watch Chase Rice Take A Shot With An Elvis Presley Impersonator

Chase Rice hit the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival with a show-stopping mashup of his biggest hit songs. During his set he took a second to toss out a few cans of beer to his fans in the audience.

But backstage, there was no "sittin' here, drinkin' beer." Instead, it was all "killin' time, livin' life" and taking shots. The "Key West & Colorado" singer took a quick break backstage to take a shot with an Elvis Presley impersonator, and honestly it was a whole moment.

The whole interaction was caught on camera. Check out the backstage moment below: