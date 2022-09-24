Watch Chase Rice Take A Shot With An Elvis Presley Impersonator
By Ginny Reese
September 25, 2022
Chase Rice hit the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival with a show-stopping mashup of his biggest hit songs. During his set he took a second to toss out a few cans of beer to his fans in the audience.
But backstage, there was no "sittin' here, drinkin' beer." Instead, it was all "killin' time, livin' life" and taking shots. The "Key West & Colorado" singer took a quick break backstage to take a shot with an Elvis Presley impersonator, and honestly it was a whole moment.
The whole interaction was caught on camera. Check out the backstage moment below:
In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.