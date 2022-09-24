WILLOW Performs Special Acapella Version Of 'Whip My Hair' During Festival

WILLOW took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th. She performed a special acapella version of her track "Whip My Hair" during her larger-than-life set.

She kicked off her robust iHeartRadio Music Festival set by performing “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” the track that marked WILLOW's entry into the pop-punk scene when it was released in 2021. It also gained a ton of traction on TikTok. As of this writing, the track has been used in over 260 thousand videos of the platform.

Speaking of TikTok, WILLOW also performed "Meet Me At Our Spot," which, too, went viral on the app. She then dove into a pop-punk, acapella version of "Whip My Hair."

On September 14, WILLOW announced her fifth studio album, Coping Mechanism, will arrive October 7. The project, which follows last year’s lately I fell EVERYTHING, will feature the artist’s newly released single “hover like a GODDESS.”