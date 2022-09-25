John Mellencamp To Celebrate Rock Hall Exhibit With Special Performance

John Mellencamp and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are getting ready for Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp, the Rock Hall's newest permanent exhibition, and to celebrate Mellencamp himself will be performing a special live edition of iHeartRadio ICONS at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on the exhibits launch day, September 29th.

At Mellencamp's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibit, fans can expect to see artifacts and memorabilia, including the suit worn in promotional photos for Mellencamp’s 2003 album Trouble No More, his 1976 Fender Telecaster Custom guitar played onstage extensively, and the studio tracking chart for “Jack and Diane” from 1981, as well as an oil painting by Mellencamp himself, Backbone (2022), which is reworked from a 1993 self-portrait. And the John Mellencamp Fan Day experience will include highlights from Mellencamp’s induction and Rock Hall moments screening all day in the Ahmet Ertegun Exhibition Hall, an interactive Garage Takeover where fans can learn, play or sing Mellencamp songs in the Jam Room with actual instruments, a Long Live Rock photo opportunity for fans and plus food, bar trucks and the beer garden open, Rock Boxes located in downtown Cleveland along East 9th Street playing Mellencamp’s music, as well as educational activities on their Rock Hall EDU site.

And fans can also look forward to seeing John live in concert soon, as he is planning a forthcoming tour.

During iHeartRadio ICONS with John Mellencamp, the rock icon will not only perform some fan favorites, but will also talk to iHeartRadio's Jim Kerr about the new Rock Hall exhibit and special tour announcement during a special Q&A.

How to Stream

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio ICONS with John Mellencamp on Thursday, September 29th at 5pm ET/2pm PT via iHeartRadio stations across the country, as well as on the iHeartRadio app via iHeartRadio's The Classic Rock Channel.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio ICONS with John Mellencamp by listening to some of his biggest hits below.