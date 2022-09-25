Watch Nine Inch Nails Reunite With Former Members, Cover A Filter Classic

Nine Inch Nails ended their North American tour on a special note over the weekend. They closed out their trek in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio and made a stop at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a live Q&A with former members Chris Vrenna and Donny Lohner, who were inducted into the Rock Hall with the band in 2020, and Charlie Clouser and Richard Patrick, who weren't. They then took the stage at the Blossom Music Center just outside of Cleveland and near the end of the set welcomed Vrenna, Lohner, Clouser and Patrick to the stage to perform "Eraser" (for the first time this tour), “Wish,” “Sin,” “Gave Up,” “Head Like a Hole,” and a cover of Filter‘s hit single “Hey Man Nice Shot.”

Though the Filter cover may seem a little out of left field to casual fans, it was actually the perfect song choice. Patrick, who was part of NIN's live lineup between 1989-1993, left the band to form, you guessed it, Filter. During an interview in 2020, Patrick divulged that "the final straw" with NIN was when Reznor told him he should deliver pizzas to make some extra money. At that point he had already written "Hey Man Nice Shot" and was seeing interest from labels. The rest is history.

Watch NIN cover "Hey Man Nice Shot" below.