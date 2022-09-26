3-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan By Aunt Has Died

The three-year-old boy who was pushed off of Chicago's Navy Pier by his aunt has died. Police said that the young boy's aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno, waited until nobody was looking to throw Josiah Brown into Lake Michigan and watched as he drowned.

The boy was pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital. He suffered multiple injuries in the nearly seven-foot fall. He suffered seizures, a swollen brain, bleeding in his lungs, and several heart attacks.

Moreno initially said that she didn't know the boy but later admitted to investigators that he was acting up and claimed he fell into the water when she let go of his shirt. Surveillance video showed that she pushed him near the edge of the pier before throwing him into the water.

She was taken into custody and initially charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery to a child. She remains jailed after a judge denied her request for bond.

Officials have not made any announcement about upgrading the charges now that Brown has died.