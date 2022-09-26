A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Cutting His Rolling Loud Set Short: 'I'm Hurt'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 26, 2022
A$AP Rocky feels horrible about cutting his set short during his last live performance for awhile.
On Sunday, September 25, Rocky posted an apology letter to his fans hours after his headlining set at Rolling Loud New York ended prematurely. He reportedly hit the Fashion Nova stage on Saturday night later than expected. The A$AP Mob boss was supposed to be on stage at 8:55 p.m. but didn't make it on until 45 minutes later. After getting caught up in the mosh pit and speaking to the crowd for a bit, Rocky only got to perform two songs and was cut off around 10 p.m. due to a noise ordinance.
@nojumper #RollingLoud cuts #AsapRocky's set short 👀— DaNewRapGeneration (@DaNewRapGenera1) September 25, 2022
🎥 @ofthesaint_
@aintyoumalcom#danewrapgeneration1 #CaptainVan#NoJumper
September 25, 2022
"I am so hurt right now!" Rocky wrote. "Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new! I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t. I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS...I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y'all for showing up for me regardless!!"
The Harlem native was visibly upset on stage, and so were the fans. In the apology letter he posted to social media, he assumed all responsibility for the way his set turned out. Rocky asserted he prepared for the best show possible over the past few months. Ultimately, he wasn't able to bring his vision to life and apologized for it.
Like we mentioned earlier, he was still able to connect with his fans during the short time he was on stage. According to video footage, Rocky dove into a mosh pit and almost immediately regretted it based on his hilarious facial expressions. His reaction was so comical that Tyler, The Creator actually made Rocky's face into his Instagram avatar.
ASAP Rocky appeared to be struggling in the mosh pit 😂😭 — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) September 26, 2022
Rocky's Rolling Loud set was also supposed to be his last live performance until his new album drops. He reportedly made the announcement on social media before he took the stage on Saturday. As of this report, there's no confirmed release date for Rocky's new album so fans have no idea when they'll see him perform live again. Fortunately for them, the "DMB" rapper is currently hard at work on his next LP so it could be sooner than later.