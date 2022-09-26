A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Cutting His Rolling Loud Set Short: 'I'm Hurt'

"I am so hurt right now!" Rocky wrote. "Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new! I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t. I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS...I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y'all for showing up for me regardless!!"



The Harlem native was visibly upset on stage, and so were the fans. In the apology letter he posted to social media, he assumed all responsibility for the way his set turned out. Rocky asserted he prepared for the best show possible over the past few months. Ultimately, he wasn't able to bring his vision to life and apologized for it.



Like we mentioned earlier, he was still able to connect with his fans during the short time he was on stage. According to video footage, Rocky dove into a mosh pit and almost immediately regretted it based on his hilarious facial expressions. His reaction was so comical that Tyler, The Creator actually made Rocky's face into his Instagram avatar.

