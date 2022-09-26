Bills Coordinator Ken Dorsey Goes Ballistic During Loss In Viral Video

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had an unfortunate viral moment at the end of his team's first loss of the 2022 season.

A clip from the game showed Dorsey angrily slamming his headset and hat into his desk and crumpling papers after wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was tackled in bounds, which kept the clock running for the final 10 seconds of the game as the offense failed to get off a final play.

A CBS camera tucked in the coaches' booth caught Dorsey's reaction, which led to the clip going viral and numerous NFL fans and media personalities sharing reactions, including NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, who said the meme would follow the coordinator through the rest of his coaching career.