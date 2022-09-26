Bills Coordinator Ken Dorsey Goes Ballistic During Loss In Viral Video
By Jason Hall
September 26, 2022
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had an unfortunate viral moment at the end of his team's first loss of the 2022 season.
A clip from the game showed Dorsey angrily slamming his headset and hat into his desk and crumpling papers after wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was tackled in bounds, which kept the clock running for the final 10 seconds of the game as the offense failed to get off a final play.
A CBS camera tucked in the coaches' booth caught Dorsey's reaction, which led to the clip going viral and numerous NFL fans and media personalities sharing reactions, including NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, who said the meme would follow the coordinator through the rest of his coaching career.
How did Ken Dorsey feel about that ending? pic.twitter.com/sl0mCzjRd2— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 25, 2022
“In a time when if you do any sort of animated pose or facial expression on camera, you will be meme’d into oblivion,” Brandt said on his podcast Kyle Brandt’s Basement.
Bills OC Ken Dorsey lost the day with his outburst that will follow him throughout his career 😬— Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) September 26, 2022
🔗: https://t.co/RXHAIZ738Y pic.twitter.com/gmzu7W52Vf
“You can not have a complete conniption fit like he did. We are going to be seeing video of that in the next five to 10 years on the Internet,” he said. “That is a permanent tattoo on him and his career. … That is a big loss on the field, on the Internet, and on his flesh for Ken Dorsey. There are some bad teams out there today, the Bills aren’t one of them. But Ken Dorsey, you lost the day.”
Dorsey's outburst took place just three weeks after he brushed off quarterback Josh Allen's joke that he was moved to the booth from the sidelines in order to prevent the Bills from getting flagged for his "fiery" outbursts.
“I like to think I’m not too much of a psychopath. it probably wouldn’t hurt to be up in the box in that regard,” Dorsey said at the time.
Dorsey, 41, joined the Bills as a quarterbacks coach in 2019, which coincided with Allen taking a considerable leap during his second NFL season and emerge as one of the league's best players at the position.
Dorsey added passing game coordinator to his title last season and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.
The California native made 13 starts and 17 appearances during his NFL career, which included stints with the San Francisco 49ers (2004-05) and Cleveland Browns (2006-08) after a decorated career at the University of Miami (FL), which included winning a BCS National Championship in 2001, two Archie Griffin Awards (2001, 2002), two NCAA Quarterback of the Year awards (2001, 2002), the Maxwell Award and being named as a first-team All-American in 2002.