Family Rescues Abandoned Baby With Broken Leg Found In Their Backyard Shed

A Texas man was arrested for allegedly abandoning his injured nine-month-old daughter in a shed and stealing a truck. John and Katharine McClain were awakened by a loud sound outside and learned that somebody had stolen their neighbor's pickup truck.

John checked his security camera footage and saw a man in his underwear checking vehicles in his neighbor's driveway before stealing a pickup truck. The video also showed the suspect, Clifford Jason Guynes, 43, going into the McClain's backyard.

The McClains told KHOU that their dog Archie started barking at their shed door, so they went outside to check on it. When they opened the door, they were shocked to find a toddler on the ground.

"When I opened it up (the door to the shed), the baby was laying right by the motorcycle right there," John said.

"I'm a mom," Katharine added. "I was pretty frantic and just shocked. It's still kind of got me a little bit."

The girl, who had a broken leg, was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Police found Guynes' vehicle abandoned near a railroad track behind the McClain's house. Authorities were able to track down Guynes and found him behind the wheel of the stolen truck. He was taken into custody and charged with injury to a child and abandoning/endangering a child.

"I just hope he comes out and takes care of his kids and cleans his act up," John said.

"I just want her to be happy and live a good life, you know?" Katharine said. "If they gave her to me, I'll take her in a heartbeat. And she'll never have any worries again."