Here's The Best Grocery Store In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

September 26, 2022

Shopping lists in app format
Photo: Getty Images

When we think of grocery stores, places like Walmart, Target, Kroger, and other national chains. There are some stores and chains, however, that have that little extra something that makes locals die-hard supporters. Some tourists wished they became residents just to keep visiting!

That's why LoveFood picked out a grocery store in every state that goes "above and beyond" for their customers. These include national chains and century-old establishments serving their community to this day.

According to the website, the best grocery store in Colorado is Edwards Right Price Market! This store prides itself on providing premium meats and locally-grown Colorado produce.

Writers also explain why they picked this awesome company:

"A fourth-generation family business in Fort Morgan, Edwards Right Price Market is loved by nearly all who visit. The unassuming store, here since 1933, has a fantastic meat counter with ready-to-cook options such as bacon-wrapped chicken and marinated pork. There’s also a deli, bakery, locally grown fruit and vegetables, and a fabulous florist, while display boards tell the story of how the store came to be."

You can find this longtime business at 1201 E Platte Ave. in Fort Morgan.

To see more stellar grocery stores across the United States, visit LoveFood's website.

