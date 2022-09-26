How You Can Experience A Spooky Haunted House With Jacoby Shaddix

With Halloween quickly approaching, there's no better way to celebrate the spooky holiday than with a good haunted house — or how about a haunted house with Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix?!

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend with fly roundtrip to an undisclosed location (with hotel accommodations and a gift card for ground transportation), where they will get to attend a special Halloween experience with Shaddix. The winner will also receive two movie gift cards to see Shaddix star in The Retaliators at a theater of their choosing.

For more information, and to enter to win, head over to iHeartRadio.com/TheRetaliators.

