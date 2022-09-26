How You Can Game With Brendon Urie Backstage On Tour
By Taylor Fields
September 26, 2022
Panic! at the Disco recently kicked off their "Viva Las Vengeance" Tour, and one of the band's biggest fans and a friend will get to go see the tour live, AND meet Brendon Urie himself.
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly round-trip to the "Viva Las Vengeance" tour stop in Phoenix Arizona (with hotel accommodations and gift card for ground transportation), where they will not only experience the concert from the front row, but they'll also head backstage to challenge Brendon to a few games within iHeartLAND in Fortnite.
For more information, and to enter to win, head over to iHeartRadio.com/Panic.
Panic! at the Disco's "Viva Las Vengeance" Tour kicked off earlier in September, and will stop in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, Tampa, Nashville, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Las Vegas and more, before wrapping up in San Francisco at the end of October. The band will then head over to Europe in February 2023.
The tour is in support of Panic! at the Disco's latest album Viva Las Vengeance, which follows 2018's Pray for the Wicked. The new album showcases twelve new songs, including the previously-released title track "Viva Las Vengeance," "Middle of a Breakup, "Local God," "Don't Let The Light Go Out" and more.
In a statement, Urie explained of the new set of songs, "Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn't realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest."