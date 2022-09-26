How You Can Game With Brendon Urie Backstage On Tour

Panic! at the Disco recently kicked off their "Viva Las Vengeance" Tour, and one of the band's biggest fans and a friend will get to go see the tour live, AND meet Brendon Urie himself.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly round-trip to the "Viva Las Vengeance" tour stop in Phoenix Arizona (with hotel accommodations and gift card for ground transportation), where they will not only experience the concert from the front row, but they'll also head backstage to challenge Brendon to a few games within iHeartLAND in Fortnite.

For more information, and to enter to win, head over to iHeartRadio.com/Panic.