Ian Becomes Hurricane, Expected To Strengthen Again Before Reaching Florida

The National Hurricane Center officially declared Ian a hurricane Monday (September 26) morning and its expected to strengthen again as it continues to move toward Florida and Cuba.

"A Hurricane Watch has been issued along the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay,” the Hurricane Center announced.

Ian is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by Monday night and strengthen into a Category 4 as it approaches Florida.

Florida residents have been warned to prepare as Ian continues to approach, CNN reports.

The hurricane, which initially developed as a tropical storm in the Caribbean Sea on Friday (September 23), is expected to reach the Florida Panhandle by Thursday (September 26), although there are varying reports on its track and intensity, ABC News reports.