Middle Tennessee Professor Pens Official Song For U.S. Space Force

A professor in Tennessee penned a song that was officially chosen by the U.S. Space Force as the military branch's official anthem.

Jamie Teachenor is an adjunct professor of songwriting in the College of Media and Entertainment at Middle Tennessee State University, FOX 17 reports. He recently used his skills to write the melody and words for the Space Force's official song, "Semper Supra." Latin for "Always Above," the song title matches the branch's motto. According to MTSU, the song was officially adopted by the Space Force on September 20.

Along with his experience teaching at the university, Teachenor was also a member of the U.S. Air Force band at the Air Force Academy. He has also collaborated with several popular country music artists, such as Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Trisha Yearwood, the outlet reports.

"The song was a long work in progress because I wanted it to encompass all the capabilities that the Space Force offers and its vision," he said, per a Space Force release.

Teachenor reached out to U.S. Coast Guard staff arranger Sean Nelson to add his touch on the song, who ultimately added more than 30 instruments to orchestrate the tune. Nelson explained the process of combining forces for the now-official tune, which can be heard at the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

"I received the melody and words from James, and he wanted me to help add the harmony and to orchestrate it," said Nelson. "At first, it started with singing and the piano. I became familiar with the other branches' songs, but I wanted this one to have its own modern spin to reflect what the Space Force is — modern, new and very advanced."

Launched in 2019 as part of the U.S. Air Force, the Space Force is the newest branch of the United States military.