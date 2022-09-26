Nelly Thinks Country Singers Are Better Athletes Than Rappers

By Tony M. Centeno

September 26, 2022

Nelly
Photo: Getty Images

Nelly is under the impression that there are country singers who are better athletes than rappers.

On Thursday, September 22, the Country Grammar rapper took to Instagram to discuss a debate he had with a group of friends about the best athletes in the entertainment industry. The majority ruled that Hip-Hop had better athletes, however, he had a different argument to bring to the table. Nelly told the crew that he believes country artists are the better athletes, and he's willing to test out his theory by any means necessary.

“We had a long ass debate last night on who had the best athletes in entertainment,” Nelly explained. “A large majority of everybody was yelling Hip-Hop had the best athletes. So I was saying, I can see that but listen, since I been bridging the gap, running with these country boys, I noticed that it’s some athletes over here. And they ain’t bulls**ttin’; they can hold they own. I bet I can round up a bunch of country brothas to hoop that … it ain’t gon’ be no walk in the park."

“So I’m tellin’ right now, any of you Hip-Hop rap artists right now … get that bag of course … run it up!" Nelly added. "Get any Hip-Hop or rap artist you want and let’s line up this game and I’ma get these country brothas.”

Nelly's comments seem to disturb rap fans who've witnessed plenty of rap artists who are legit athletes. There are even athletes are decent rappers like Damien Lillard aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., Shaquille O' Neal and others. Nonetheless, it seems like Nelly is convinced that country singers are the better athletes.

