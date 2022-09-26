Rainbow Fentanyl Being Used To Target Children, Young Adults: DEA

The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a warning about colorful fentanyl pills that can resemble tiny pieces of candy. Officials said they have found the rainbow-colored fentanyl being sold in several states in both powder and pill form.

Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl can be extremely dangerous as even a tiny dose can result in a potentially fatal overdose.

"Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a release. "The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States."

Synthetic opioids are the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States, increasing by more than 56% from 2019 to 2020, PEOPLE reported.