Metallica may be gaining more fans because of their "Master of Puppets" sync on Stranger Things, but there's another song that Robert Trujillo thinks is the best to introduce new listeners to the band.

"For me that's pretty easy," the bassist said when Revolver asked for his choice. His answer? "Disposable Heroes," a deep cut off Master of Puppets. “The reason is because it’s really in a lot of ways – especially in metal – the perfect balance of what I call ‘power groove.’”

“I liked that song before I even joined the band,” he added. “I used to go running in the hills in the Santa Monica mountains to prepare for Suicidal Tendencies tours. I had three or four cassettes that motivated me: one of them was Master Of Puppets, and then, like, [Slayer‘s] Reign In Blood and [Metallica’s] Ride The Lightning were in there, too. That’s how I really, really dissected and discovered Master Of Puppets.”

As far as the sound of the song, Trujillo continued: “‘Disposable Heroes‘ has that groove that leans more in that sort of headbanging kind of funky zone… Slayer has that, too, with certain songs. And then at the same time it shifts gears, and you get the speed in there. It’s very well-crafted and has a little bit of everything, well, not even a little bit, it’s got a lot of everything. It’s always one of my go-to classic Metallica songs. Now, I know some people call it a deep cut … but ‘Disposable Heroes‘ would be my go-for-broke Metallica classic song right there, ’cause it has everything.”