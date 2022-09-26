This Is The Best Grocery Store In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

September 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has a go-to grocery store that becomes a favorite thanks to the quality of service, fresh produce, or the unique hidden gems placed among the shelves.

LoveFood set out to determine the best grocery store in each state, compiling a list that includes both popular chains and local favorites around the country. According to the site:

"There are plenty of places where you can stock up on groceries. But some grocery stores go above and beyond when it comes to service, quality of produce and the little extras that keep people coming back (or have them wishing they lived locally)."

So what was name the best grocery store in South Carolina?

Boulineau's Foods Plus IGA

South Carolina's best grocery store has a very distinct style that sets it apart from other stores around the state. This oceanfront food store is marked by a giant lighthouse outside, welcoming customers into the 175,000-square-foot shopping center.

Boulineau's Foods Plus is located at 212 Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Checkouts marked by surfboards, a swimwear department and a lighthouse out front. Boulineau's, in North Myrtle Beach, isn't your average grocery store. Its coastal location is celebrated throughout, and there's plenty to pick up for a picnic on the beach too, from sandwiches and sushi to steaks to barbecue. You'll also find great cakes and a wonderful selection of hot food to go or eat in."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best grocery store in each state.

