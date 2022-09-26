Video Shows Bison Passing Tourists, Shaking Bridge At Yellowstone

A video shared online shows a herd of bison thundering past tourists and shaking a bridge at Yellowstone.

The clip was initially shared by Kevin Robert Madigan via Storyful and reshared as a YouTube short by USA TODAY on Friday (September 23).

"They're shaking the whole bridge," one of the individuals inside the vehicle is heard saying.

"The whole bridge is jumping," another person said.

The clip shows the latest incident in which parkgoers have gotten dangerously close to bison at Yellowstone recently.

Last month, a video shared online showed a bison headbutting a vehicle at the national park.