Wife Fatally Shoots Drunk Man Fighting With Her Husband

A Texas woman fatally shot a 22-year-old man who tried to force his way into her home. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a shooting in the neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday (9/24) night.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased male, identified as Angelo Santana, in front of the house. They set up a perimeter and ordered everybody to come outside.

Investigators spoke with 50-year-old Yuhui Zheng, who told them that Santana showed up drunk and tried to break into the house. She said that her husband, 45-year-old Yang Luan, tried to restrain Santana near the front door.

As the two men fought, Zheng rushed upstairs and grabbed a revolver she had acquired the day before. She opened fire, and all of the shots hit Santana. Her husband escaped with minor injuries, including abrasions and scratches on his back.

Police said that Santana was unarmed at the time but had a history of alcohol abuse. At times, he would show up uninvited to people's homes, looking for his friends that live in the neighborhood.

Officials said they consider the shooting to be an act of self-defense and have not filed any charges against Zheng or her husband.