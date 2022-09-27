Alarming Spike In Measles Cases Causing Concern In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 27, 2022

Measles virus, illustration
Photo: Getty Images

Minnesota health officials recently gave doctors and providers a heads-up about an alarming spike in measles cases, according to KARE 11.

The Minnesota Department of Health sent a message to providers that says 12 cases of measles related to international travel have been identified since June. They also said that the state accounts for half of all current measles cases in the United States.

Measles is a highly contagious childhood infection that can be serious, even fatal, for small kids, according to the Mayo Clinic. The most recently U.S. measles cases originated from outside the country and occurred in people who were not vaccinated, or who didn't know if they were vaccinated. Compounding the issue, the number of children who received measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) declined during the pandemic, leaving more kids susceptible to the disease.

The Minnesota Department of Health sent the following recommendations to doctors:

  • Consider measles in patients presenting with clinically compatible symptoms.
  • Be alert to symptoms of measles disease in those returning from international travel or patients who have been in contact with persons recently returning from international travel.
  • Assess MMR vaccination status of patients and vaccinate susceptible persons according to routine recommendations. 
  • Do not assume older children are up to date with their shots.
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.