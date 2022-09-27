Alarming Spike In Measles Cases Causing Concern In Minnesota

Minnesota health officials recently gave doctors and providers a heads-up about an alarming spike in measles cases, according to KARE 11.

The Minnesota Department of Health sent a message to providers that says 12 cases of measles related to international travel have been identified since June. They also said that the state accounts for half of all current measles cases in the United States.

Measles is a highly contagious childhood infection that can be serious, even fatal, for small kids, according to the Mayo Clinic. The most recently U.S. measles cases originated from outside the country and occurred in people who were not vaccinated, or who didn't know if they were vaccinated. Compounding the issue, the number of children who received measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) declined during the pandemic, leaving more kids susceptible to the disease.

The Minnesota Department of Health sent the following recommendations to doctors: