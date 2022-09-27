Florida Counties Under Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida counties have issued evacuation orders before Hurricane Ian strikes the state. Meteorologists and experts predict the Category 3 storm to strengthen before making landfall late Wednesday (September 28). Gov. Ron DeSantis says over 2.5 million Floridians are under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders.

“You’ve got today,” Jamie Rhome, the National Hurricane Center’s acting director, said, per The Washington Post. “Not to put too fine a point on it, but you’ve got today to make your final preparations.”

When officials call for evacuations, that doesn't mean you have to leave the state or the county -- just houses and buildings in the affected area. They also urge residents to look for higher ground nearby, take cover at a friend or family's home more inland, or seek shelters as a last resort.

Hillsborough County: Zone A and B, which includes Tampa, are under mandatory evacuation and must leave by 9 p.m. Tuesday (September 27). Zone A's took effect at 2 p.m. Monday (September 26), and Zone B's began at 12 p.m. Tuesday. This affects all residents including people living in mobile and manufactured homes. Check WFLA for a list of shelters. Use the county's online tool to check your evacuation status.

Pasco County: Some areas are under mandatory evacuation orders, including Zone A, low-lying areas, and places prone to flooding. Zones B and C's evacuation orders are voluntary as of now. Check out the county's interactive map for more details.

Pinellas County: Everyone living in Zones A, B, and C is under mandatory evacuation orders and must leave immediately. This took effect Monday at 6 p.m. The county's website has a list of shelters, and you can check your evacuation zone there, too.

Citrus County: Officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Zone A, but they encourage everyone to leave. People living in mobile or manufactured homes need to leave their homes. WFLA has a list of shelters.

Hernando County: Voluntary evacuation order issued Monday. Check your zone on the website.

Manatee County: Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Zone A. Zone B is voluntary. These went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Check your evacuation level on the county's website.

Sarasota County: They only have mandatory evacuation orders, which affect Zones A and B. Check your evacuation zone on the county's website. Shelters open at noon on Tuesday.

Charlotte County: Some areas must evacuate, including people living on the barrier islands. Check your address to see if you're under an evacuation order.

Lee County: Residents living in low-lying areas and barrier islands must leave their homes. You can view the full evacuation map on the county's website.