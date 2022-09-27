Neil Young Slyly Slams Beck's 'Old Man' Cover Being Used In NFL Commercial

By Katrina Nattress

September 27, 2022

"Paradox" Premiere - 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Beck appeared in an NFL promo spot over the weekend. The commercial features the singer-songwriter covering Neil Young's Harvest hit "Old Man" on an acoustic guitar interspersed with footage of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to promote the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Thursday Night Football game.

The NFL somehow found a loophole to use Young's music in an ad, because it's something that the singer-songwriter has famously refused. In fact, he wrote a song about his disdain for corporate-sponsored rock music in 1988 called “This Note’s For You."

“Ain’t singin’ for Pepsi, ain’t singin’ for Coke/ I don’t sing for nobody/ Makes me look like a joke,” he sings in the song. Its video, which ironically won Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards, is a collection of visual jokes about ads that use pop and rock songs.

Young shared a screenshot of the video on Instagram. There isn't a caption, but it's an image of him holding a bottle with the label "Sponsored By Nobody." The timing of it cannot be a coincidence, but rather a sly jab at the use of his song, albeit a cover, in an ad.

Watch the NFL commercial and see Young's Instagram post below.

Neil YoungBeck
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.