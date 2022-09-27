Plane Forced To Divert When Unruly Passenger Yells 'We're All Going To Die'

An American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles was forced to land in El Paso, Texas, because of an unruly passenger. The Daily Mail reported that a female passenger ran down the aisle yelling, "We're all going to die."

Daniel Leon-Davis, who was on the flight, tweeted that the woman then began screaming, "REPENT! Redemption is coming."

The flight crew was able to restain the woman and hold her until they landed in El Paso, where she was taken into custody.

"When she went to go rush the passengers, the flight attendants did an amazing job at restraining her and handcuffing her. But of course… we ended up having to divert to El Paso," Leon-Davis wrote.

After the woman was removed from the plane, Leon-Davis said that he saw firefighters inspecting the outside of the aircraft. Officials have not identified the woman or said what charges she is facing.

American Airlines confirmed the disturbance on Flight AA1295 and said it has since departed El Paso en route to Los Angeles. According to FlightAware, the flight was in El Paso for about an hour-and-half and took off just after 10 a.m. local time.