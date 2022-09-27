South Carolina Moves Game Due To Threat Of Hurricane Ian

The South Carolina Gamecocks have moved Saturday's (October 1) game against South Carolina State to Thursday (September 29) due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, the athletic program announced in a news release shared on Tuesday (September 27).

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule.

All tickets will be honored during Thursday night's game, according to the school. The Gamecocks had previously moved games due to weather concerns in recent years, which included their 2016 matchup against Georgia being shifted to a Sunday due to Hurricane Matthew and the 2015 game against LSU, which was shifted due to flooding in the area.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is scheduled to give an update on hurricane orders from the Emergency Management Operation Center Tuesday afternoon, WYFF reports.

The state is expected to get rain and wind associated with Hurricane Ian on Friday (September 30) and Saturday, according to WIS News.