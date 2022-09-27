The Trap Nerds To Host iHeartLand's First-Ever iHeartPodcasts LIVE

The Trap Nerds are invading iHeartLand! You've listened to the podcast's hosts, Dre, Eli, Tony and Exavier talk all things comic book, Anime, gaming, science fiction, sports, and current events every week on their show, but now you can actually see them in iHeartLand on Roblox as they are hosting the first-ever iHeartPodcasts LIVE in the Metaverse.

iHeartRadio and Charlamagne Tha God's The Black Effect Podcast Network are teaming up to bring fans the special episode, which will cover a range of exciting topics that will have you nerding out along with them, including what it's like being a Black nerd (or "Blerd"), Dragon Ball Z, their favorite superheroes, and more.

Fans can catch iHeartPodcasts LIVE with The Trap Nerds Podcast in iHeartLand at State Farm Park on Roblox. The special will be available for 48 hours only, starting September 29th at 7pm ET.

State Farm and Intel have helped bring iHeartLand to life. While you're there, find Jake from State Farm in the State Farm Neighborhood to complete daily quests, get virtual merchandise, and view the Trap Nerds show from a special viewing platform that you can access via trampolines! And don’t miss the Intel House of Wonder with out-of-this-world features, the ability to upgrade your iHeartLand sound pack equipment for even better gameplay, and to get emotes to amplify The Trap Nerds event.

Don't miss The Trap Nerds Podcast take over iHeartLand on Roblox!