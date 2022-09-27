The Weeknd Announces Rescheduled Los Angeles Tour Dates

By Logan DeLoye

September 27, 2022

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Photo: Getty Images

The Weeknd just announced that he will be performing at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 26th. In addition to this newly rescheduled tour date, he will also be taking the stage at Sofi Stadium on Sunday November 27. Both performances will feature openers, KAYTRANADA and Mike Dean. The upcoming shows are apart of The Weeknd's After Hours Till Dawn Tour, and are the only two tours listed on his website that still have tickets available. The Weeknd took to Twitter to let fans know of the rescheduled and added tour dates.

"RESCHEDULED LOS ANGELES SHOW PLUS ONE MORE! NOVEMBER 26 and 27," the post read.

A link to his website with a short list our tour dates was also included in the post. KAYTRANADA and Mike Dean joined The Weeknd in the first leg of his 2022 tour in the U.S and Canada along with Snoh Aalegra. As part of his latest tour, the Weeknd will be performing hit songs from his latest release, "Dawn FM." Those attending the concert might also be able to look forward to hearing hits from past albums, "After Hours," and "Starboy." The new album features singles such as "How Do I Make You Love Me," "Gasoline," "Is There Someone Else?" and more!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.