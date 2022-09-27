The Weeknd Announces Rescheduled Los Angeles Tour Dates

The Weeknd just announced that he will be performing at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 26th. In addition to this newly rescheduled tour date, he will also be taking the stage at Sofi Stadium on Sunday November 27. Both performances will feature openers, KAYTRANADA and Mike Dean. The upcoming shows are apart of The Weeknd's After Hours Till Dawn Tour, and are the only two tours listed on his website that still have tickets available. The Weeknd took to Twitter to let fans know of the rescheduled and added tour dates.

"RESCHEDULED LOS ANGELES SHOW PLUS ONE MORE! NOVEMBER 26 and 27," the post read.

A link to his website with a short list our tour dates was also included in the post. KAYTRANADA and Mike Dean joined The Weeknd in the first leg of his 2022 tour in the U.S and Canada along with Snoh Aalegra. As part of his latest tour, the Weeknd will be performing hit songs from his latest release, "Dawn FM." Those attending the concert might also be able to look forward to hearing hits from past albums, "After Hours," and "Starboy." The new album features singles such as "How Do I Make You Love Me," "Gasoline," "Is There Someone Else?" and more!