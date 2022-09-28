5 High School Football Players Shot Walking Off The Field After Scrimmage

By Bill Galluccio

September 28, 2022

14-year-old high school football player was killed, and four others were injured in a drive-by shooting at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia. Police said the students were walking off the field after a scrimmage when two gunmen in a green Ford Explorer pulled up and opened fire.

At least 30 shots were fired before the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The students were all rushed to the hospital. Officials identified the deceased victim as Nicholas Elizalde and said he was shot once in the chest. In addition, they said that a 17-year-old male victim was shot in the arm and leg, a 15-year-old was shot once in the leg, and a 14-year-old male was shot once in the thigh. They remain hospitalized in stable condition. The fifth victim, who was also 14 years old, suffered a graze wound on his ankle and was treated at the scene.

"We are aware of a shooting that occurred at a football scrimmage this afternoon in Roxborough. Four students have been taken to local hospitals, and families of the four shooting victims are being contacted. Multiple Philadelphia officers are at the scene, as well as members from our Office of School Safety. We will update you as more information is available," the school said in a statement.

Investigators have not identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

"There are no words for what transpired earlier tonight. Another young life has been cut short, and others injured by needless violence. Tonight, a family will begin to grapple with the loss of their loved one. My deepest condolences go out to them. I'll say it again: schools, rec centers, and public spaces must be safe places," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

