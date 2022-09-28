Active Shooter Reported At Arkansas Hospital

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter at CHI St. Vincent hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas. Officials said the hospital has been locked down as police investigate.

According to KTHV, the shooting occurred on the fourth floor of the hospital.

Reporters on the scene detailed a heavy law enforcement response with officers from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Jacksonville Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department, and the Arkansas State Police responding. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has also dispatched agents to the scene.

KARK reporter Andrew Epperson said that he saw several patients being escorted out by hospital staff.

"This is the scene outside CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood. Medical personnel & patients continue to come out of the building. People w/ appointments are asking whether they can still go inside. Still a lot of questions I'm getting answers to," he tweeted.

Samantha Boyd, who also works for the news station, spoke to a man whose dad was in surgery when the active shooter call went out.

"Just talked to a man whose dad is currently in surgery on the second floor. He was sent to the bathroom after they announced "active shooter" over the intercom then was brought out of the hospital. As far as he knows, his dad is still in surgery," Boyd tweeted.

Police said that a suspect has been taken into custody and they found one deceased victim with gunshot wounds.