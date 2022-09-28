Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever

A beloved Minnesota summer festival has been discontinued, according to a statement from MPR's The Current.

Today (September 28), the Walker Art Center and MPR's The Current announced Minneapolis' Rock the Garden music festival will "retire." This past June's event, which was co-headlined by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Sleater-Kinney, was the final installment. Details as to why the festival was discontinued were not given, but both organizations said they will continue to parter on other initiatives in the future.

Walker Executive Director Mary Ceruti and MPR President Duchesne Drew said the following in a joint statement:

"Rock the Garden has always been focused on bringing people together through music. We are grateful to go out on a high note as a team. This is now a fresh opportunity to conjure up new ways to serve ambitions that drive each institution in new ways."

Rock the Garden has hosted a plethora of big-name acts since the Walker Art Center launched it in 1998. Some of the festival's biggest performers include The National, Bon Iver, Feist, Poliça, Bad Bad Hats and more. After the festival was put on hiatus in 2004, The Current partnered with Walker to re-launch the festival in 2008.