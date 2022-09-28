Body Of Missing Renowned Ski Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson Found

The body of missing American ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson was found on Mt. Manaslu in Nepal on Wednesday (September 28), ABC News reports.

Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, were climbing the eighth highest peak in the world when she went missing just below the summit on Monday (September 26), according to her sponsor, North Face.

"There are no words to describe the love for this woman, my life partner, my lover, my best friend, and my mountain partner," Morrison wrote on his verified Instagram account on Wednesday. "She has been the beacon of light in my life day in and day out."