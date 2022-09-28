Godsmack Previews Forthcoming Album With New Song 'Surrender'

Godsmack has a new album on the way, and they are sharing a glimpse into the forthcoming project via its first single, "Surrender."

"Surrender" is the first new music from Godsmack since the band's 2018 album When Legends Rise. In the song, the band's Sully Erna sings in the first verse, "You’ve always told me/ That you know me/ But you don’t really know me at all/ You just played me and betrayed me/ And showed no sympathy at all." Then he picks back up in the chorus, "Why can’t you just please surrender/ Surrender what you promised/ Surrender what I need/ Why can’t you just see that sweet surrender in me one time… Surrender to me."

Erna explained of Godsmack's new song, "'Surrender' is a very cut and dry song. It's simply about the exhaustion we can all feel in relationships at times from the redundancy of fighting with each other. At a certain point in our lives, we submit to putting aside who's right or wrong, we just want it to STOP! So we wave the white flag."