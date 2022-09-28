Insane Video Catches Powerful Storm Surges Sweeping Through Florida Street

Videos of Hurricane Ian's rampage is making the rounds on social media, including one Twitter video capturing the raw power of storm surges.

Mike Bettes, the host of Weather Underground on The Weather Channel, posted "rare" footage of a dangerous storm surge sweeping through Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The meteorologist says the camera is six feet off the ground on Estero Boulevard. Video shows huge waves battering the camera as trees and poles waver from the hurricane-force winds.

"Not sure how much longer it keeps working," he noted. Bettes also posted a follow-up photo of what the street typically looks like.