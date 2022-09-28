LOOK: Hurricane Ian Sucks Water Out Of Tampa Bay Ahead Of Arrival

Shocking photos show Hurricane Ian draining water out of Tampa Bay as it gets ready to slam the state with dangerous storm surges, high winds, and severe flooding.

The Tampa Police Department shared photos of the empty Bayshore Boulevard after the Category 4 hurricane sucked water out of the area Wednesday morning (September 28).

"The water has receded, a clear sign that Hurricane Ian is drawing near," officers wrote in the post, reminding people to stay indoors.

It wasn't just Bayshore, either. WFLA says water is receding from Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa and John's Pass. The St. Petersburg Police Department also posted a photo of water disappearing from Lassing Park.