Mountain Lion Attacks 7-Year-Old Boy From Behind In California Park

By Bill Galluccio

September 28, 2022

Mountain Lion Series
Photo: Getty Images

A seven-year-old boy is recovering after he was attacked by a mountain lion in California. Authorities said that boy was walking up some stairs in Pico Canyon Park when a mountain lion jumped him from behind and bit him in the buttocks.

The boy's father was able to scare the mountain lion away.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials closed the park as a precaution while they tried to locate the mountain lion. They are attempting to lure it using a deer carcass and will then compare its DNA with samples taken from the boy's bite wound.

If it is a match, they will likely have to euthanize the animal.

"Everything we do in every part of our mission is to better help wildlife and people coexist," Captain Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told KABC. "Having a situation like this where wild animals start attacking, especially small children, that's a super difficult part of our job."

Mountain lion attacks are extremely rare as the large cats tend to avoid humans. According to the Los Angeles Times, there have been just 20 recorded attacks in the last 100 years. 

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.