Paramore is back! The band has returned with their first new music since 2017, "This Is Why," AND announced that they have a new album on the way by the same name.

"This Is Why" is inspired by the events that have taken place over the last few years as the band's Hayley Williams sings in the chorus, "This is why I don't leave the house/ You say the coast is clear/ But you won't catch me out/ Oh, why?/ This is why."

In a statement, Hayley Williams explained of the new song, "'This Is Why' was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired of writing lyrics but Taylor convinced Zac and I both that we should work on this last idea. What came out of it was the title track for the whole album. It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years. You’d think after a global pandemic of f***ing biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something."

"This Is Why" also comes with an accompanying music video, directed by Turnstile's Brendan Yates, and was filmed in Malibu, California. Williams said of the video and working with Yates, "It was so rad working with Brendan. I’ve known the Turnstile guys for a little while and was so psyched to have our worlds collide in this way. There’s a cool kinship between the way our bands do things... Hopefully we will get to play shows with them at some point."