Rapper Coolio Dead At 59

Coolio, who achieved his greatest success with the iconic 1995 hit song 'Gangsta's Paradise,' has died at the age of 59.

The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was reportedly found by a friend lying on the floor of the bathroom at the friend's Los Angeles home and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMTs, his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to TMZ.

Jarez said responding paramedics suspect Ivey suffered cardiac arrest, however, an official cause of death has not been determined.

Coolio released his debut solo album It Takes A Thief in 1994, which included the hit song, 'Fantastic Voyage,' a track that went on to be one of the biggest rap singles of the year.

The rapper released his signature song 'Gangsta's Paradise' -- which was featured on both his same-titled album, as well as the soundtrack for the film Dangerous Minds -- the following year, which featured a chorus performed by singer L.V. and a beat sampling of Stevie Wonder's 1976 hit 'Pastime Paradise.'

The song Gangsta's Paradise won the 1996 GRAMMY award for 'Best Rap Solo Performance' and the album was nominated for 'Best Rap Album.'

Coolio also provided the iconic theme song for the popular Nickelodeon comedy series Kenan & Kel, 'Aw, Here It Goes!' in 1996.