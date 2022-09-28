Suspects Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Bishop During Livestreamed Service

By Bill Galluccio

September 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images North America

The Department of Justice announced that two men have been charged with robbing a bishop and his wife during a livestreamed church service in July.

Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack were indicted on charges of robbery, robbery conspiracy, and possessing and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

A third suspect remains at large.

Prosecutors said that Anderson, Pollack, and the third co-conspirator stormed into the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries church in Brooklyn, New York, where Bishop Lamor Whitehead was delivering a sermon.

They brandished a gun and removed the jewelry being worn by Whitehead and his wife. The jewelry was worth an estimated $1 million.

“As alleged, the defendants brought guns into a place of worship, stealing from two members of the clergy, and terrifying the congregation in the process,” Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement. “I commend the Special Agents and Detectives for their outstanding efforts in identifying the perpetrators who committed a crime that shocks the conscience for its brazenness. This Office will always work with our law enforcement partners to protect our houses of worship, prosecute those who engage in gun violence and ensure the safety of all members of our community.”

