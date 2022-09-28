Hurricane Ian brought dangerous tornadoes to South Florida Tuesday evening (September 27), flipping planes and uprooting trees, according to NBC 6.

A tornado touched down at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, damaging several aircraft and hangars, officials confirmed to reporters. Pictures captured at the scene show planes turned upside down or even destroyed. One image shows a few places stacked on top of each other against a fence.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. The airport was temporarily shut down for officials to assess the damage.

There were other reports of twisters in other parts of Broward County, including one that started in Miami Gardens. The storm spun through Pembroke Pines, Miramar, and Cooper City. There's damage consistent with a second possible one just two miles southwest of Hollywood.