WATCH: Florida Man Saves Cat From Raging Hurricane Ian Floods

A viral Twitter video caught the heroic moment a Florida man saved a cat from raging floods during Hurricane Ian.

Megan Cruz Scavo posted footage Wednesday morning (September 28) of her boyfriend, Michael, wading into furious floodwaters to save a cat perched on top of an air conditioning unit. Michael carefully scoops up the distressed feline before walking back toward the home.

"Look at Michael saving the kitty," someone can be heard saying. The video has racked up over 52,000 likes and nearly 830,000 views as of 3:30 p.m. local time. It's unclear whether the cat belongs to someone or is a stray.