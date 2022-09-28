WATCH: Jim Cantore Hit By Tree Branch During Live Report On Hurricane Ian

By Bill Galluccio

September 28, 2022

Jim Cantore Reports On Hurricane Irene For The Weather Channel
Photo: Getty Images

As Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore was reporting live from the streets of Punta Gorda.

Cantore was struggling to stand as he was blasted with wind gusts over 100 mph and drenching rains. As Cantore tried to walk across the street, a large tree branch blew across the road and clipped him in the leg, sending him tumbling to the ground.

Cantore didn't seem too phased and pulled himself to his feet and kept walking toward the sidewalk.

"Just give me a second," Cantore said as he grabbed onto a street sign to keep himself from blowing away.

"I'm fine. I just, you can't stand up," he added.

A Weather Channel anchor urged Cantore to get indoors to escape the wrath of the monster Category 4 hurricane.

"Jim. Jim, come on it for some cover, my man. Come on in," he said. "Come on it. We can have a conversation when you are under some cover. That's too much."

