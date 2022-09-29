1 Injured In Helicopter Crash At Nashville Airport

One person was injured in a helicopter crash Thursday (September 29) morning at an airport in Nashville.

A spokesperson for Nashville International Airport confirmed that one person was on board a helicopter when it crashed at John C. Tune Airport shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, per FOX 17. Crews from the Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene, but NFD spokesperson Kendra Loney confirmed there was no fire associated with the crash.

The person on board at the time of the crash, whose name was not released, is recovering from minor injuries to their arm sustained in the incident, the Tennessean reports. No additional injuries have been reported.

Nashville International Airport issued the following statement after the crash:

"Today, at approximately 9:20 a.m., there was a helicopter accident at John C. Tune Airport. There was one person on board, who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the incident."

As of Thursday afternoon, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the helicopter was scheduled to land at the airport. In addition to the NTSB, which is leading the investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration will also assist in investigating the cause of the crash.