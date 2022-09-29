DaniLeigh Speaks After B. Simone Was Removed From Her 'Wild N' Out' Episode

“Me and B. Simone are not cool," DaniLeigh said during the live session. "So, I just—my team asked if she doesn’t do the episode that I do, respectfully. It was never anything to be like, ‘I’m a diva, I don’t want’—I thought it’d be more mature to not have us sitting next to each other on a show, making it mad awkward and uncomfortable. I’m protecting my peace. I’m protecting my heart on the situation. It wasn’t petty. She was actually there, so I’m sure she got paid. It wasn’t to take nobody from nobody’s pocket.”



DaniLeigh's explanation came after B. Simone confirmed reports that Dani's team asked show producers to remove her from the show while the singer was present for the taping.



“I don’t agree with it, but I understand it," B. said on the Tamron Hall Show earlier this week. "Especially, you know she’s not that mature. We’re just going to have grace for her moving forward."



