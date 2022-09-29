Drinking Coffee Lowers Risk Of Heart Disease And Early Death

By Bill Galluccio

September 29, 2022

Researchers have found that drinking two to three cups of coffee every day can lower the risk of heart disease and early death, CNN reported.

A study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology showed that people who drink ground coffee had a 27% lower risk of death. Decaffeinated coffee had less of an impact, with a 14% decreased risk of early death, while it fell to 11% for instant caffeinated coffee.

The results were similar for heart disease, with those who drink regular ground coffee seeing a 20% decrease in the risk of heart disease and stroke. Decaf and instant coffee reduced the risk by 6% and 9%, respectively.

The researchers haven't determined why coffee lowers the risk of heart disease or why caffeinated coffee provides more benefits.

"Caffeine is the most well-known constituent in coffee, but the beverage contains more than 100 biologically active components. It is likely that the non-caffeinated compounds were responsible for the positive relationships observed between coffee drinking, cardiovascular disease, and survival. Our findings indicate that drinking modest amounts of coffee of all types should not be discouraged but can be enjoyed as a heart-healthy behavior," said study author Professor Peter Kistler of the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute.

