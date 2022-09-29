Ex-Army Doctor Accused Of Trying To Leak Military Health Records To Russia

The Department of Justice announced it is charging a former Army doctor and his wife for trying to leak military health records to the Russian government.

Jamie Lee Henry and his wife, Dr. Anna Gabrielian, were both charged with conspiracy and for the disclosure of individually identifiable health information.

Prosecutors said Gabrielian was the mastermind behind the plot and had met with somebody she believed worked for the Russian government. However, her contact was actually an undercover FBI agent.

"Gabrielian told the [undercover agent] she was motivated by patriotism toward Russia to provide any assistance she could to Russia, even if it meant being fired or going to jail," the Justice Department wrote in a press release detailing the case against the couple.

In another meeting, Henry told the undercover agent that he was "committed to assisting Russia."

"Henry further stated, 'the way I am viewing what is going on in Ukraine now is that the United States is using Ukrainians as a proxy for their own hatred toward Russia.'"

The pair continued to communicate with the undercover agent and met up again on August 31, when they provided him with individually identifiable health information on several soldiers, veterans, and their spouses.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of five years behind bars for the conspiracy charge. In addition, they face up to 10 years in federal prison for each count of disclosing individually identifiable health information.